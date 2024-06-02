Azerbaijan's National Defense University holds event to mark Green World Solidarity Year [PHOTOS]

2 June 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

In pursuance of the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan declaring 2024 as the “Green World Solidarity Year” in Azerbaijan, the National Defense University held an event according to the instructions of the Defense Minister, Azernews reports.

The event, organized jointly by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, was attended by the leadership, officers, teaching staff, and cadets of the National Defense University’s Baku Military College, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The event commenced with commemorating the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speeches on the Green World Solidarity Year were delivered, and a video on this topic was screened.

In the end, a tree-planting campaign was held in the territory of the military college.

Servicemen, professors, teachers, cadets, and students participated in planting various types of trees and carrying out landscaping works to contribute to the protection of nature, make the environment healthy, increase the greenery, help restore the ecological balance, and enrich the atmosphere with oxygen.

