Cache of weapons and ammunition uncovered in Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand, Azerbaijan

1 June 2024 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Abandoned weapons and ammunition have been found in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojaly, and Khojavand, Azernews reports citing the the Interior Ministry.

During May 25–31, a cache of weapons and ammunition was discovered and confiscated in Khankendi city. The cache included 41 automatic weapons of various brands, eight rifles, six pistols, 45 grenades, five shells, 60 incendiary grenades, 125 ammunition magazines, 16,323 cartridges of different calibers, 29 bayonet knives, along with other ammunition, and four communication devices.

Additionally, two automatic rifles, 57 grenades, nine shells, 22 incendiary grenades, 56 ammunition magazines, and 9,560 cartridges of various calibers were discovered and confiscated in the Khojaly and Khojavand districts.

Investigations into the case are currently underway.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

---

