Delegations explore school during visit to Shusha

1 June 2024 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Delegations from the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, the Turkish Academy, and observer states visited Secondary School No. 1 during their trip to Shusha, Azernews reports.

Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, showcased the modern facilities of the school and highlighted the STEAM center established within the institution.

The school, accommodating 960 students across a three-story building, comprises five blocks. It includes 40 classrooms, each designed for 24 students, as well as dedicated rooms for physics, chemistry, biology, technology, and IT.

Additionally, facilities such as the library, reading room, military training area, art and music rooms, canteen, dance and gymnasiums, along with medical, examination, and administrative offices are available.

---

