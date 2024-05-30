Working visit of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s leadership to Turkiye continues [PHOTOS]

30 May 2024 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The working visit of the leaderships of the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Türkiye continues, Azernews reports.

As part of the visit, the representatives visited Izmir’s Doganbey firing and exercise area and got acquainted with the Defense Industry Exhibition.

The guests were provided with detailed information about aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, weapons and combat vehicles presented at the exhibition.

---

