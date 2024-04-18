Weapons discovered in Khankendi

18 April 2024 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

On April 17, grenades and automatic weapons were found in Khankendi city, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Internal Ministry.

A total of seven automatic weapons of different brands, two pistols, seven rifles, one grenade, six lighters, 17 cartridge combs, 850 cartridges of different sizes and other ammunition were found and taken from the city territory with the actions of the police officers.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered in secret places, as well as in the basements of schools, kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are once again confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who were illegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations in the territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result of the short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh were disarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought to Baku and arrested in accordance with the law.

