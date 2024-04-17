Azerbaijani FM, CICA GenSec discuss COP-29 cooperation prospects

17 April 2024 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, met with Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

During the meeting, the parties discussed the potential priorities and plans of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the CICA from 2024 to 2026, as well as current initiatives and future prospects within the organization.

The Secretary General hailed Azerbaijan`s active engagement within the CICA and extended sincere congratulations on its election as the chair. Highlighting topics such as transport links and environmental issues as crucial for the CICA, Kairat Sarybay noted Azerbaijan’s constructive stance on these matters.

The two exchanged views on the transformation of the CICA, directing the organization`s activities towards common interests and contemporary issues, preparations for the ministerial meeting and the upcoming Summit under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, opportunities for cooperation within COP29, and regional concerns.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz