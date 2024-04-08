Azernews.Az

Monday April 8 2024

Azerbaijani Minister extends congratulations to wrestlers securing qualification for Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games

8 April 2024 11:12 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Minister extends congratulations to wrestlers securing qualification for Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

Mikayil Jabbarov, the President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AGF), congratulated 5 freestyle wrestlers who won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games at the European Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Baku, Azernews reports, citing his "X" social account.

“Today, our freestyle wrestlers Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Haji Aliyev (65 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg), and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) secured spots for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games at the European OG Qualifiers held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our wrestlers and coaching staff and wish them every success at the Olympic Games,” Jabbarov texted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more