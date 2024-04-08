Azerbaijani Minister extends congratulations to wrestlers securing qualification for Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games

8 April 2024 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Mikayil Jabbarov, the President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AGF), congratulated 5 freestyle wrestlers who won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games at the European Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Baku, Azernews reports, citing his "X" social account.

“Today, our freestyle wrestlers Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Haji Aliyev (65 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg), and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) secured spots for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games at the European OG Qualifiers held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our wrestlers and coaching staff and wish them every success at the Olympic Games,” Jabbarov texted.

---

Bu gün #Bakı-da Milli Gimnastika Arenasında keçirilən Avropa Olimpiya Təsnifat turnirində sərbəst güləş üzrə yığma komandamızın üzvləri Əliabbas Rzazadə (57 kq), Hacı Əliyev (65 kq), Turan Bayramov (74 kq), Osman Nurmaqomedov (86 kq) və Giorgi Meşvildişvili (125 kq) Paris - 2024… pic.twitter.com/tiPZMpBKkY — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) April 7, 2024

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz