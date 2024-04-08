Azerbaijani MFA expressed condolences to Kazakhstan
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shared a post on its official X account about the floods in Kazakhstan and note the deeply saddened by devastating floods in brotherly Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
The post continues:
"We express sympathy to the people who have been affected by this disaster and convey condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives. We express our solidarity w/People & Government of brotherly Kazakhstan."
It should be noted that more than 3,600 individual residential buildings were flooded as a result of floods in Kazakhstan. 72,029 people have been rescued since the beginning of the flood period, of which 16,078 are children. A local state of emergency has been declared in 10 regions of the country due to floods.
Deeply saddened by devastating floods in brotherly #Kazakhstan.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) April 8, 2024
We express sympathy to the people who have been affected by this disaster and convey condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives.
We express our solidarity w/People & Government of…
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz