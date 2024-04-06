Turkiye grants passport to Azerbaijani citizens in Istanbul [PHOTOS]

6 April 2024 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Passports were issued to 3,623 Azerbaijani citizens living without documents in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing Istanbul Governor Davut Gul as he told at the meeting with Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The governor also expressed his satisfaction with the high level of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations and emphasised the role of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Ilham Aliyev in reaching this level of strategic alliance.

The chairman of the State Committee said that the Turkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood is an example for all countries in the world. During the meeting, parties discussed a number of issues related to the implementation of the "Action Plan for persons who immigrated to the Republic of Turkiye (Istanbul) since the 1990s and are likely to be citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including their family members born in Turkiye".

It was noted that 7093 applications have been answered so far. 3,623 of them received passport registration and other services. In this process, the role of the Istanbul governorate was especially emphasised.

