WHO official emphasizes need for ensuring accessibility to mental health services in Azerbaijan

1 April 2024 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Hande Harmancı, the representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Azerbaijan, emphasised the need to ensure accessibility to mental health services during a roundtable discussion on "The Rights of Persons Experiencing Mental Health and Psychosocial Disabilities," Azernews reports.

According to her, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on mental health globally.

"The war for the liberation of Azerbaijani territories also affected people's psychology. In December 2020, we implemented measures related to mental health in the regions around Garabagh. During this period, we trained 54 psychiatric specialists and recruited them for training."

Harmancı stated that ensuring accessibility to mental health services is the most important issue for Azerbaijan.

"There are problems with the number of psychiatrists and clinical psychologists. We witness staff shortages in the regions. Reducing stigma among the population is also one of the important issues. If stigma persists, people may not benefit effectively from these services.

