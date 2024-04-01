Ukrainian media devotes materials on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

1 April 2024 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

The press of Ukraine devoted a lot of space to the information of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry about the warning of Armenia about creating tension, Azernews reports.

In the articles published in Ukrinform, RBK-Ukraine, Antikor, Yevropeyskaya Pravda, the Ukrainian editorial office of Azadlig Radio and other news agencies, news portals, recently, it is noted that the concentration of the Armenian armed forces, armored vehicles, artillery installations, as well as other heavy weapons and the intensive movement of troops were observedin various directions of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conditional border.

With reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, it is reported that the revanchist forces threatening Azerbaijan with war have become more active in Armenia recently, the aggressive rhetoric against Azerbaijan has reached a high level, and the number of provocative information serving to escalate the situation in the information space in preparation for sabotage attempts is evident.

"We warn that any attempt of military provocation against Azerbaijan by the armed forces of Armenia will be resolutely prevented by the Azerbaijani Army. We once again declare that all responsibility for the escalation of the situation and any possible provocation rests entirely on Armenia and its patrons. will fall", - it is written in the Ukrainian press.

---

