30 March 2024 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

On March 30, New Caledonia's "La Voix du Caillou" magazine published an article entitled "Foreign interference in the Pacific Ocean: France closely monitors the situation", Azernews reports.

The picture with the portrait of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was published as the main news on the cover of the magazine.

The article mentions Azerbaijan's support to the people of New Caledonia in their rightful struggle for decolonization. It is noted that the people of New Caledonia raise the Flag of Azerbaijan and the Iron Fist portrait of Azerbaijan's head of state to express their gratitude to the President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people. Marie-Line Sakilia, Deputy Chairperson of the Family and Women's Rights Commission of the Parliament of New Caledonia, spoke in an action against France.

Noted that M. L. Sakilia released a video appeal to express his gratitude for the support shown to Azerbaijan and the Baku Initiative Group in the large protest action held in the central square of New Caledonia on March 21.

