Azerbaijani Minister engages in talks with "KAUST", "ACWAPower" leaders in Saudi Arabia

29 March 2024 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, who has been appointed as the president of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), travelled to Saudi Arabia, where he met with the leaders of the Arab companies "KAUST", Saudi Power Procurement Company, and "ACWAPower", Azernews reports, citing the official "X" account of COP29.

It was reported that within the framework of the visit, meetings were held with high-ranking officials of "KAUST" and "ACWAPower".

The parties discussed innovative approaches to renewable technology, emission management technologies, water desalination, and the progress made in addressing Azerbaijan's water scarcity issue.

