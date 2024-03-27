Alley of Martyrs to be built in Khojaly

27 March 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

An Alley of Martyrs is being built in Khojaly, Azernews reports, citing the head of Khojaly District Executive Power, Shahmar Usubov, as he telling reporters.

He mentioned that the remains of seven individuals, recently found and identified in a mass grave during an excavation in central Khojaly city, close to the old carpet factory, are scheduled to be buried in the Alley of Martyrs in the upcoming days.

Usubov added that the excavation work at the mass grave has been put on hold temporarily due to adverse weather conditions but is expected to recommence soon.

At the current stage of the forensic genetic examination, the identities of 8 people have been determined:

(Khojaly residents)

1. Aghaali Naib Aliyev - 01.06.1933

2. Surayya Behbud Aliyeva – 01.06.1933

3. Akif Seydulla Mahmud – 01.06.1962

4. Khazar Sayavush Salimov – 01.09.1974

5. Tamilla Aghamirza Salimova – 01.06.1935

(Khankandi residents)

6. Ali Musul Javadov - 15.06.1954

7. Ismayil Bahman Ismayilov – 01.08.1955

8. Basira Vali Maharramova - 01.06.1954

According to the investigation materials, all the mentioned persons went missing on the territory of Khojaly district on February 26, 1992.

Additional information will be provided to the public later about the results of examinations and laboratory tests.

Meanwhile, Akif Mahmudov was buried on March 27 in the cemetery located in the Jeyranbatan settlement of the Absheron district.

