Azerbaijan's Deputy PM visits Russian Embassy in Baku regarding terrorist attack in Moscow

27 March 2024 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, visited the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan and made a note in the Memory Book regarding the terrorist act that occurred at Crocus City Hall, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

It was reported that S. Mustafayev expressed condolences to the Ambassador of Russia in Azerbaijan, Mikhail Yevdokimov, and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

It should be noted that on March 22, a terrorist act occurred at Crocus City Hall.

According to the latest information, 139 people died as a result of the terrorist act.

