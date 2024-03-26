The EU's alleged biased stance: Insights from Farid Shafiyev

26 March 2024 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

The latest statements from EU officials and actions of its institutions manifest that the EU took the side of the occupier, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (ICRA), wrote on X, Azernews reports.

"Never for 30 years of occupation, the EU expressed so much support for the liberation of Azerbaijani territories. It should not come as a surprise that, for example, the Global South is indifferent to European calls for united actions, though the EU might have reasonable arguments for defending certain causes. You can exhibit double standards and claim moral or legal supremacy," Shafiyev said.

---

