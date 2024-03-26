Aykhan Hajizada: Toivo Klaar cannot get rid of biases

26 March 2024 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Designated European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar cannot get rid of biases and only sees the evils in the legitimate discourse about the return of Azerbaijani villages, while totally ignores calls to fight for continuation of illegal occupation in Armenian media, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada wrote on X, Azernews reports.

“Mr. Toivo Klaar can’t get rid of biases and only sees the evils in the legitimate discourse about the return of Azerbaijani villages, while totally ignores calls to fight for continuation of illegal occupation in Armenian media. FYI, the villages are not a matter of territorial dispute,” he wrote.

“Threats against Armenia in Azerbaijani media channels are unacceptable. Genuine negotiations on border delimitation are needed and all territorial disputes must be settled peacefully and as part of an agreed process,” Toivo Klaar wrote earlier.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz