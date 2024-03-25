Georgia hopes peace agreement to be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia

25 March 2024 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia hopes that a peace agreement will be signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated this at a press conference held after a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and added that his country is ready to support this process and contribute to peace and stability in the region.

“We also talked about regional events. I emphasized the importance of our joint efforts to combat challenges in the region. Georgia supports efforts aimed at stability, peace and coexistence in the South Caucasus,” Kobakhidze emphasized.

---

