PM - solving water problems is one of Government's important tasks

15 March 2024 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

In order to solve problems related to dilapidated buildings in Azerbaijan, in recent years, AZN44.7m ($26,3m) have been allocated for demolishing dilapidated buildings and construct new buildings or providing financial assistance to residents in 12 cities and districts of the republic¸Azernews reports, citing PM Ali Asadov as saying at the discussion of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2023 in the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

He noted that housing conditions of 971 families living in 26 buildings have been improved.

The Prime Minister said that in accordance with the instructions of the President, AZN 50m ($29.4m) funds were allocated for the implementation of measures related to 69 buildings (2,886 families) in the most dangerous condition in large cities such as Baku, Ganja and Sumgait.

"Works in this direction will be continued in the next 3 years," added the Prime Minister.

He also touched upon the self-sufficiency with food products of Azerbaijan and pointed out that ensuring food security in the country, increasing the level of self-sufficiency with basic food products, reducing the level of dependence on imports is one of the main tasks on the Government's agenda.

According to Prime Minister Ali Asadov AZN 478 m ($281.2m) was allocated as financial support to agricultural producers to ensure food security.

"From January 1, 2024, the period of tax concessions in the field of agriculture has been extended for another 3 years," the Prime Minister said.

As for the water issue, the PM said that solving water problems, which are important for agriculture and food security, is also one of the important tasks.

"AZN408m manats have been allocated from the state budget of 2023 for the efficient use of water resources, the supply of irrigation water to farmers and the expansion of irrigation areas.

In the reporting year, agricultural plants were irrigated an average of 3.4 times on an area of ​​1,466,000 hectares across the republic.

In 2023, the volume of water in the main reservoirs was 13.3 billion cubic meters, which is more than 2.2 billion cubic meters compared to 2022.

The implementation of institutional and structural reforms in institutions operating in the field of water last year will make a significant contribution to the efficient use of water resources and improved management of the water industry," added the Prime Minister.

