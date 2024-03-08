Baku hosts "Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024" int'l conference

8 March 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The "Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024" international scientific conference, dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event organized collaboratively by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group, has brought together 130 international guests, including scientists from 30 countries, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations.

The conference also includes local experts on the subject, representatives of state agencies, religious community leaders and state officials.

Plenary and sectional sessions are being held within the framework of the conference including:

- Plenary session (A) calling for global dialogue to promote tolerance, peace and respect for human rights and religious diversity, breakout sessions (B) multiculturalism, Islam and the clash of civilizations theory;

- Reconsidering Islamophobia; (B1) shaping public opinion;

- Digital Islamophobia; (C) confronting Islamophobia in the context of higher education;

- Plenary session (D) similarities and differences in the treatment of Muslims across Western Europe, basic human tights of the Muslim community;

- Breakout sessions (E) anti-Muslim policies in France: normalizing Islamophobia, (E1) deliberate acts of destruction and desecration of Islamic cultural and religious heritage in non-Muslim countries, (F) the Matrix of gendered Islamophobia: Muslim women’s repression and resistance, gender and society.

Notably, the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, held on November 27-28, 2020 in Niamey (Niger), declared March 15 as the Day against Islamophobia. Moreover, the UN General Assembly adopted this date as the International Day against Islamophobia in 2022.

