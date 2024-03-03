First graduation exam to be held in liberated Aghdara

3 March 2024 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Today, the final exam will be held in Talish village secondary school, Aghdara region, Azernews reports, citing the State Examination Center (SEC).

This is the first exam to be organized by the Ministry of Education and Culture in the liberated Agdara region.

Training-seminars were held with supervisors, exam supervisors, and security personnel who will participate in the exams. All the examination buildings were inspected, the necessary conditions were created in the examination halls for the applicants to take the exam comfortably.

The exam starts at 11:00. 15 minutes before the start of the exam - at 10:45 a.m. the exit regime ends. After that, the participants are not allowed to enter the exam building.

In order to ensure security, examination centers are re-inspected, and examination halls, entrance-exit doors, and buildings were previously sealed and given to the protection of the employees of the General Security Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Noted that more than 52,000 students across the country will take the final exam today. Exam will take place in Garadagh, Binagadi, Khatai, Surakhani, Pirallahi, Yasamal districts of Baku city, Absheron, Ganja - 1, Goranboy, Goygol, Naftalan, Shamkir, Gadabay, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Neftchala, Salyan, Ujar, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Agsu, Zardab, In Lankaran, Jalilabad, Astara, Barda, Tartar, Yevlakh, Aghdara (Talish village secondary school), Shaki, Oguz, Gabala, Khachmaz, Siyazan and Shabran districts, in Chilov Island secondary school number 131, as well as teaching in English and French languages will take place at the full secondary level of education for graduates of general educational institutions.

