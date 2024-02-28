Meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs kicks off in Berlin [PHOTOS]

28 February 2024 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

“The bilateral meeting between the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, to discuss the draft peace agreement has just started in Berlin at the guest house of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Villa Borsig,” Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Azerbaijan MFA on its official X account.

