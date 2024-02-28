Youth Climate Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan meets with Kenyan representatives [PHOTOS]

28 February 2024 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Youth Climate Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova has held a meeting with representatives of youth organisations operating in Kenya, with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kenya, as well as the National Youth Council Kenya and the Council of NGOs, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The meeting was arranged as part of Hasanova's visit to Nairobi to attend the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6).

Approximately 30 youth organisations in Kenya were represented, alongside officials from the Kenyan Youth and NGO councils. Notable attendees included Charlene Ruto, a youth champion and climate action advocate who serves as the founding head of the Smart Mechanised Agriculture & Climate Action for Humanity and Sustainability (SMACHS) Foundation.

During the meeting held in the format of panel discussions, the participants focused on the fight against climate change, describing it as a common problem for mankind. They stressed that achieving a universal goal is only feasible through mutual support and collective action.

Leyla Hasanova emphasised Azerbaijan's rich multicultural heritage, situated at the crossroads of East and West, as a unifying force for all stakeholders at COP29, as well as states, youth, and civil society organisations.

The meeting also centred on cooperation with local authorities to support young climate activists, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev pointed out that this year's COP29, scheduled to be held in Baku in November, coincides with the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kenya and creates fertile ground for further strengthening of dynamically developing cooperation with Kenya, one of the leading African states in environmental activities. The ambassador underscored that addressing climate change effectively requires a fundamental shift in humanity's approach to this pressing issue.

Emphasising the importance of the meeting, Charlene Ruto hailed the expansion of mutual cooperation to support the activities and initiatives of young people in addressing environmental challenges. She gave information about the climate-related projects in Kenya, the participation of youth and civil society organisations in these projects, and the progressive experiences obtained.

The parties also highlighted the important role of youth organizations within COP29, exploring the opportunities for joint initiative and cooperation between Kenya and Azerbaijan in this regard.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz