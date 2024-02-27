Azerbaijan celebrates birthday of prominent filmmaker [PHOTOS]

27 February 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

People's Artist Tofig Tagizade made a great contribution to the development of Azerbaijani cinema.

An outstanding film director, Tofig Tagizade, would have turned 103 years old this year.

Tofig Tagizade was born in 1919 in Baku into a family of teachers.

Growing up in an atmosphere of love for art that reigned in the family, he studied at a music school for five years, then entered the Azerbaijan State Institute of Oil and Chemistry (now the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry).

During World War II, Tofig Tagizade volunteered to go to the front. Seriously wounded in one of the bloody battles, he was demobilised from the army and worked in a responsible position in the Baku Komsomol Committee.

Furthermore, he entered the directing department of the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography in Moscow.

Having studied with the great masters of cinema, the young director was sent to the Mosfilm film studio, but in 1954 he returned to Baku.

In 1955, Tofig Tagizade shot his first film, "Meeting", followed by such masterpieces like "On Distant Shores", "True Friend", "Mateo Falcone", "I Was Not a Beauty", "Dada Gorgud", and other screen works that have become classics of Azerbaijani cinema.

In addition to directing, Tofig Tagizade starred in many films and, for many years, provided invaluable assistance in organising film production and training national personnel in our republic.

A prominent representative of Azerbaijani cinema, Tofig Tagizade, created a studio in the last years of his life. Unfortunately, merciless death overtook him and many of his plans were not destined to come true.

The Azerbaijan State Film Fund has created a personal archive fund of the People's Artist, film director Tofig Tagizade (1919-1998) to mark the 105th anniversary of his birth.

The archival fund includes personal documents, diplomas, certificates of honour, photographic documents, and materials from newspapers and magazines.

The documents in the personal archive fund were handed over by son-in-law Tofig Tagizade, theater and film actor, Honored Artist Firdovsi Atakishiyev, as well as Azerbaijani filmmakers.

