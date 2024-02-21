Fikrat Amirov's masterpiece keeps captivating ballet lovers worldwide [COMMENTARY]

21 February 2024 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's famous composer Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" keeps captivating ballet lovers worldwide.

The ballet's new version was staged by the artistic director of the ballet company of the Primorsky Stage, Russian Honored Art Worker Eldar Aliyev.

The Mariinsky Theatre's Primorsky Stage presented the ballet in St. Petersburg as part of its traditional winter tour.

The theatre showed a legendary ballet under the baton of the principal conductor and musical director of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honoured Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

"Since 2020, Fikrat Amirov's ballet One Thousand and One Nights has been successfully staged by the troupe of the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theatre. I am very proud that this masterpiece by one of the most outstanding Azerbaijani composers is highly appreciated by ballet lovers. One Thousand and One Nights is always a great success. Each performance gives great joy to all ballet troupe artists and spectators. All four ballet performances in St. Petersburg were sold out. This once again shows that ballet is in great demand," the conductor told AZERNEWS.

Ayyub Guliyev expressed his gratitude to the artistic director and general director of the Mariinsky Theatre, Valery Gergiev, who always pays special attention to the ballet production.

"Staged by the artistic director of the ballet company of the Primorsky Stage, Russian Honoured Art Worker Eldar Aliyev, the ballet is distinguished with its stunning choreography, bright costumes and scenery, lighting effects, and wonderful music. The ballet involved the troupe of the Primorsky Stage, including Sergei Umanets, Arina Nagasake, Saki Nishida, and others, as well as the leading artists of the Mariinsky Theatre, Renata Shakirova, Teymur Asgarov, who brilliantly performed under Eldar Aliyev's leadership. The ballet was sold out. The Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra's musicians, Ramin Azimov and Nadezhda Medvedeva, also left the audience in awe with their magnificent tar performance," the conductor said.

"Valery Gergiev congratulated us with a magnificent performance. Many public and cultural figures, as well as the Consul General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg, Sultan Gasimov, attended the event," he added.

The renowned conductor also recalled the premiere of "One Thousand and One Nights" in Qatar.

"The ballet has been successfully traveling around the world for many years, captivating audiences around the world. In 2023, the Qatari public welcomed the ballet with great interest. The skill of the ballet artists, who demonstrated the oriental tales through magnificent dances, left the audience in awe," said Ayyub Guliyev.

He expressed his confidence that Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" will further continue to mesmerise the audience worldwide.

"I am very proud that One Thousand and One Nights has caused a huge success. I can say that Azerbaijani ballets like One Thousand and One Nights, Love Legend, and Seven Beauties have taken an honourable place among world ballet masterpieces. Fikrat Amirov's ballet One Thousand and One Nights has been successfully staged in Russia, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Qatar, etc. It is also planned to demonstrate the ballet in China and Arab countries. Follow the news, there are a lot of interesting things ahead," he concluded.

