Indonesian President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

21 February 2024 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Republic of Indonesia and my own behalf, I am extending to you my warm greetings and sincere congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Your appointment to this esteemed responsibility exemplifies the profound respect and unwavering confidence bestowed upon you by the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I have full confidence in your prominent career and vast experience which shall undoubtedly guide the country towards greater prosperity.

Availing myself of this fine opportunity, I am confident that under your continued leadership, we will be able to witness an expansion of bilateral ties and cooperation between our esteems nations which has been thrived for more than three decades. I am delighted to note that we have an excellent opportunity to enhance our cooperative efforts across various sectors and broaden them to cover areas of shared endeavor for the benefit of our people.

Wishing Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan robust health, happiness, and prosperity, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Joko Widodo

President of the Republic of Indonesia"

---

