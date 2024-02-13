Azerbaijani, Norwegian musicians raise awareness on nature protection [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani and Norwegian musicians have united to engage music fans on environmental issues.

The magnificent concert in Oslo was held under the highly topical theme-preservation of the green world, Azernews reports.

Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Rain Sultanov performed two concerts together with the well-known pianist of the ECM label, Tord Gustavsen, and a gala concert with acclaimed Norwegian jazzmen musicians Arild Andersen, Bendik Hofseth, Helge Iberg, Helge Lin, and Karl Seglem.

Azerbaijani musicians Tural Rafael and Hikmat Babazade also performed at the gala night.

The gala concert drew attention to the conservation of nature, endangered species of animals, and solidarity in the name of a green world, which united and became the common idea of all the musicians who took part in the initiative. The audience rewarded the musicians with standing ovations.

Rain Sultanov is a highly acclaimed musician and composer. His contributions have been highlighted in the world jazz encyclopaedia and are associated with the development of modern Azerbaijani jazz.

Rain Sultanov's project "Blue Whale" unites musicians who contribute to nature protection through music.

"The music project was recorded in one of the most prestigious recording studios in Europe and will soon be released by a European label," says the director of the Baku Jazz Festival, member of the European Jazz Network, Leyla Afandiyeva.

Note that Azerbaijan actively maintains a consistent focuses on environmental protection.

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan has successfully implemented various initiatives aimed at preserving ecosystems and promoting sustainable development.

The year 2024 has been declared the Green World Solidarity Year in Azerbaijan in accordance with the presidential order.

The order demonstrates Azerbaijan's commitment to combat climate change and enhance environmental protection.

Azerbaijan has been entrusted with the honor of hosting the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November, 2024.

The conference program includes the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29), the 19th meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 19), and the sixth meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 6) that will convene to complete the first enhanced transparency framework and the new collective quantified goal on finance, among other matters.

The 61st sessions of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA 61) and the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI 61) will also meet within COP29.

