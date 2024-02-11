Temperature to rise to 23 C in Baku

11 February 2024 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, and mostly dry in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, on February 12, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Hydrometeorological Service.

It will be foggy in some places in the evening. The south wind will replace the northwest wind in the morning.

The air temperature will be 5-9 degrees at night and 11-16 degrees during the day.

The weather conditions in Azerbaijan's regions are expected to be mostly rainless. At night and in the morning there will be occasional fog in some places. Moderate west wind will blow.

The air temperature will be 5-10° warm at night, 18-23° warm during the day, 2° frost to 3° warm at night, and 8-13° warm during the day.

