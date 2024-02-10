Chief Executive Officer of bp congratulates Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev

10 February 2024 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Chief Executive Officer of bp Murray Auchincloss has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the snap presidential elections, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of bp, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish you every success in all your efforts to enhance the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate bp’s unwavering commitment to our energy projects in Azerbaijan. We at bp look forward to further strengthening the long-standing partnership between bp, the Government of Azerbaijan, and SOCAR.

Your Excellency, once again please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes for a successful tenure.

I look forward to meeting you soon in Baku.

Yours sincerely,

Murray Auchincloss,

Chief Executive Officer of bp"

---

