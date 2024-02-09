UAE President congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his emphatic victory in presidential election

9 February 2024 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the snap presidential election, according to Emarat Al Youm newspaper, Azernews reports.

"I congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the recent presidential election and wish him success in his future endeavors for the prosperity of Azerbaijan. I am looking forward to continuing collaboration with him to strengthen bilateral relations and expand mutual interests for the benefit of our countries and peoples," Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized.

