Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan MFAs hold telephone conversation

7 February 2024 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, had a telephone conversation on February 7, Azernews reports.

According to the press service department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his reappointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and wished him success in his future activities.

Speaking with satisfaction about the current agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the Minister expressed confidence that relations based on friendship, brotherhood, and solidarity between the two countries will continue to develop in an upward direction.

Various aspects of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, including the current situation in the region, were discussed during the telephone conversation.

