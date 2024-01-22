Azerbaijan's Former Health Minister's health deteriorates

22 January 2024 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

It became known that former health minister Ogtay Shiraliyev was suffering from cancer. Although he was treated many times in Germany and Turkiye, the tumour in his brain metastasized, Azernews reports.

The rapid development of the disease is associated with the fact that the former minister did not follow the recommendations of doctors and did not take this problem seriously.

The condition of the 73-year-old ex-minister, who is currently being treated in Turkiye, is said to be serious.

It should be recalled that on October 20, 2005, President Ilham Aliyev replaced previous minister Ali Insanov with Ogtay Shiraliyev. Within three months of his term, Shiraliyev reformed the medical services in state hospitals and received a 30% increase in state healthcare funding. The construction of new medical diagnostic centers and hospitals in regions of Azerbaijan became a priority. Ogtay Shiraliyev was dismissed from the post of Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 23, 2021, by order of President Ilham Aliyev.

