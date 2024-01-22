Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry appeals to residents on severe weather conditions

22 January 2024 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Azerbaijan Emergency Situations Ministry has addressed the population on fire safety in connection with the severe weather conditions in the country, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to information reported from the Ministry, the cold and windy weather currently observed in the country will continue in the coming days, with wet snow and snowfall in some places, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service. The cold, rainy, and windy weather also poses a serious fire risk.

As these weather conditions lead to a significant increase in the use of gas and electric heating appliances, overloading the electricity supply and using faulty, substandard or home-made gas and electric heating appliances, carelessness can lead to fire as well as create a carbon monoxide hazard.

Therefore, do not use defective, non-standard or homemade heating devices, do not overload the electrical network, do not leave unattended working heating devices, store combustible materials and flammable liquids in the immediate vicinity of heating devices, use devices in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions (recommendations).

Also, given the difficulties associated with extinguishing fires arising in strong winds, fire safety rules in windy weather should be observed especially strictly.

Remember: Indifference to the rules is a danger to our lives!

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz