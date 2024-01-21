Azerbaijani FM meets with his Indian counterpart

21 January 2024 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

As part of his working visit to Uganda to participate in the 19th Summit of NAM Heads of State and Government, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The meeting focused on the current cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and India, as well as the regional situation.

The ministers pointed out the opportunities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries in economic, trade, tourism, education, culture, transport and other domains, noting the importance of the political consultations and bilateral economic commission in terms of discussing the possibilities of using the existing potential in these areas.

The sides stressed the significance of the political contacts, which have been on the rise over the past few years, in terms of making positive contribution to relations.

FM Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Indian colleague about the current situation, challenges and opportunities that have emerged in the region in the post-conflict period. "It is more important than ever for the international community to support peace-building measures and dissuade Armenia from continuing its non-constructive position," the minister emphasized.

During the meeting, the FMs also exchanged views on the issues causing difficulties in the relations between the two countries, outlined their positions and highlighted the importance of continued dialogue in addressing these issues.

