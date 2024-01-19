Shahdag Mountain Resort set to host major alpine skiing championships [PHOTOS]

19 January 2024 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

With its breath-taking landscapes and world-class infrastructure, Azerbaijan has all the chances to become a global winter sports destination.

The country's aspirations in winter sports are further evidenced by ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing its winter sports infrastructure and promoting participation in snow-based activities.

The Shahdag Mountain Resort shines a spotlight on the nation's potential as a hub for winter sports competitions.

Well-known as the country's first ski resort, the resort is located in Shahdag National Park, 32 km off Gusar District, 2,350 metres above sea level.

The resort plays an important role in the development of winter tourism in the country. Local and foreign tourists are showing great interest in winter tourism. All conditions for this have been created in Shahdag.

In 2023, Russia's TurStat analytical agency listed the Shahdag Mountain Resort among the TOP 5 ski resorts in the CIS.

Shahdag Mountain Resort has been granted approval by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) to host FIS competitions following the certification of Alpine Homologation.

The process was conducted in accordance with the application for requesting an inspection for homologation by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation to the FIS last April.

Experts appointed by the FIS evaluated the resort's downhill and concluded that Shahdag Mountain Resort meets the requirements to host international competitions in slalom, giant slalom, and super G Alpine skiing. As a result, the resort is now eligible to be included in the FIS competition calendar.

This decision signifies Shahdag Mountain Resort as an ideal location for winter sports competitions. The resort's top-notch facilities and challenging slopes make it a prime destination for athletes and winter sports enthusiasts.

The resort is suitable for hosting FIS competitions, further cementing its status as a premier winter sports venue.

This achievement brilliantly demonstrates the country's commitment to fostering a thriving winter sports culture and creating opportunities for athletes to showcase their skills on the international stage.

Shahdag's elevation to an internationally recognised winter sports venue is a testament to Azerbaijan's ambition to position itself as a winter sports destination.

