Tripadvisor includes Baku in list of best gastronomic destinations [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan is renowned for its culinary offerings. The Land of Fire is definitely a go-to country if you’re in search of delicious cuisines.

With its rich cuisine, Azerbaijan offers a wide variety of gastronomic opportunities. The number of tourists in search of new tastes is constantly increasing in the country.

The city of Baku ranked 13th in the list of Best Gastronomic Destinations of 2024" on TripAdvisor, known as the world's largest travel platform, Azernews reports.

The list also includes such cities as Hanoi, Rome, Crete, Cusco, Florence, New Delhi, Barcelona, New Orleans, Lisbon, Phuket, Paris, and Jaipur.

In March last year, Tripadvisor included the city of Baku in the list of the world's trending destinations.

Dishes like dolma and kebab remain among the most popular national dishes. However, Azerbaijani cuisine has much more to offer food lovers, especially at Pomegranate Festival, Pilaf Festival, Jam Festival, Baku Honey Fair, Street Food Festival, and many others.

National cuisine boasts a wide range of spices, meat dishes, and vegetables such as dolma, bozbash, bozartma, shish kebab, piti, pilaf, and govurma.

Shah Pilaf is the signature dish of the national cuisine. The name of this dish is derived from its shape, which resembles the crown of a mediaeval Eastern ruler. It is traditionally presented as the main dish at wedding ceremonies in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani cuisine also never ceases to amaze those who have a sweet tooth. Here, food lovers can enjoy more than 30 varieties of mouthwatering pastries like pakhlava, shekerbura, and badambura, symbols of the Novruz holiday.

The National Culinary Centre has done major work for the research, preservation, and promotion of national cuisine samples.

Currently, work is being continued in the direction of supporting the activities of young professional chefs through various educational programs.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz