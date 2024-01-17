Azerbaijan FM calls EU Ambassador's statement groundless

17 January 2024 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Head of the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizadeh, shared a tweet on the X social network, commenting on the publication of the EU ambassador to Azerbaijan in connection with the arrest of Azerbaijani journalists, Azernews reports.

This claim is both groundless & irresponsible! It would be better if Ambassador would concentrate on lack of justice & mistreatment in the court systems of certain EU countries.



Interference in the judiciary of 🇦🇿 that was built on best international practices is unacceptable. https://t.co/wFDT5XD04l — Aykhan Hajizada (@Aykhanh) January 17, 2024

"Azerbaijan's judicial system is built based on the best international practices; interference in it is unacceptable.

This statement is baseless and irresponsible. It would have been better if the ambassador had focused on the lack of justice and mistreatment in the judicial systems of some EU countries. Interference in the judicial system of Azerbaijan, which is built based on the best international practices, is unacceptable," the publication says.

---

