Azerbaijan, UNICEF discuss prospects of further cooperation

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Special Coordinator for Refugees and Migrants in Europe Regina de Dominicis on 11 January, Azernews reports, the press service of the ministry.

The Foreign Ministry's press service reports that the meeting discussed the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNICEF and its prospects, as well as the current situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that since the first days of restoration of state independence Azerbaijan has established close cooperation with various UN specialised agencies, including UNICEF, and is successfully working together with relevant state structures to create better opportunities in the field of education and health care for children who became refugees and IDPs as a result of the Armenian occupation.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister informed the UNICEF Regional Director about the successful implementation of relevant programs and projects.

Regina de Dominicis was also informed in detail about the large-scale reconstruction and restoration works being carried out in the liberated territories to ensure the dignified return of the former IDPs to their native lands, as well as the fight against the mine threat.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about awareness-raising activities carried out within the framework of cooperation with UNICEF, especially in the area of mine action, and emphasised the importance of drawing the attention of the international community to this issue.

UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Regina de Dominicis, in turn, noted that UNICEF is interested in continuing the current successful experience of cooperation with Azerbaijan. She stressed that various joint initiatives in the field of children's rights could be implemented within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan this year, and the World Urban Development Forum, which will be held in the country in 2026.

Regina de Dominicis said Azerbaijan's large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories in the post-war period is admirable, and added that UNICEF is ready to support the process of return of former IDPs.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also spoke about the plans to prepare for COP29.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

