Campaigning for presidential elections to begin next week

10 January 2024 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Election campaigning will start next week, on January 15, in connection with the extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

On February 6 at 08:00, it will be suspended.

It should be noted that the registration process for presidential candidates in Azerbaijan ended on January 9. The CEC registered 7 candidates for the extraordinary presidential election to be held on February 7, 2024:

1. Ilham Aliyev, presidential candidate from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party;

2. Independent candidate Zahid Oruj;

3. Razi Nurullayev, presidential candidate from the National Front party;

4. Fazil Mustafa, presidential candidate of the Great Creation Party;

5. Presidential candidate of the Great Azerbaijan Party, Elshad Musayev;

6. Gudrat Hasanguliyev, presidential candidate of the People's Front of Integral Azerbaijan party

7. Independent candidate Fuad Aliyev.

Earlier, it was noted that the CEC approved the nomination of 17 candidates for the upcoming presidential election, but 10 of them did not submit the documents required for registration of candidature to the Commission in time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz