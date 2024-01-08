Azerbaijan army holds meeting of commanding officers [PHOTOS]

8 January 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

According to the training plan for 2024 approved by the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a session of the command staff of the Azerbaijan Army is being held, Azernews reports.

In theoretical and practical classes, the knowledge, skills, and drill training of the servicemen involved in the session will be checked on the organisation and conduct of modern combined arms.

Participants’ knowledge of military regulations, guidance, and other normative legal documents will be inspected, and they will conduct shootings from small arms.

The session is focused on increasing the theoretical knowledge and professional level of the officers on unit management, improving their decision-making skills, and studying the capabilities of newly adopted weapons, equipment, and devices.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz