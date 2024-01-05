Work underway to establish polling station at Azerbaijani Embassy in U.S

5 January 2024 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Preparations are underway for the participation of Azerbaijanis living in different countries of the world in the extraordinary presidential elections to be held on 7 February 2024, Azernews reports.

In order to ensure the electoral rights of Azerbaijanis living in foreign countries, intensive work is being carried out to set up polling stations in Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions in these countries, in the administrative buildings of embassies and consulates.

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Washington has appealed to Azerbaijani citizens over 18 years of age, permanently or temporarily residing in the United States or on a long-term business trip, to provide information about themselves to be added to the voter list.

In addition to the capital, it is expected that Azerbaijani compatriots living in New York and neighbouring regions will also vote at the polling station to be set up at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Washington:

"The work continues in the same spirit. The Consulate operating in Los Angeles will also inform the public about the activity of the Election Centre to be established in this region in the coming days".

It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on 7 February this year.

---

