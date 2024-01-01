President: One billion manats to be invested in military production next year

1 January 2024 00:04 (UTC+04:00)

“We have significantly strengthened our army, elevating the level of professionalism and creating new armed units. These units, working together with other units of armed forces, demonstrated exceptional professionalism in the anti-terrorist operation.

New weapons and military equipment have been purchased and delivered to the country with a number of new contracts signed,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

Noting that domestic military production will be significantly increased next year, the head of state underlined: “The public and private sectors will invest at least one billion manats in military production next year. Thus, we will not just provide ourselves with critical assets, Azerbaijan will also become a country to be reckoned with on a global scale. The volume and range of our military products will increase to a large extent.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz