OTS congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of New Year

30 December 2023 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Organisation of Turkic States has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the New Year, Azernews reports.

The New Year congratulations letter of Kubanychbek Omuraliyev, Secretary General of the Organisation of Turkic States, reads:

By supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the leaders of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) countries have demonstrated not only regional responsibility but also commitment to justice and unity in the international arena.

According to the Secretary-General, the meeting at the Astana Summit opened a new and important chapter in the Turkic world.

"The Turkic world has demonstrated a common position towards international geopolitical processes. We have strengthened our cooperation within the OTS and continue to expand it in some 30 areas."

The Secretary-General also wished that 2024 would be a more successful and fruitful year for the organisation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz