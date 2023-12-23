Azerbaijan, OIC discuss expand cooperation in humanitarian field

23 December 2023 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and Director of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) Elmaddin Mehdiyev have met with OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural, Social and Family Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, Azernews reports.

Besides, the Director General of the Middle East and Africa, and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Afghanistan participated in the meeting as well.

The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest, namely the support that Azerbaijan could lend to OIC humanitarian activities in different parts of the larger Muslim world, including in the Sahel and Afghanistan, and other important issues on the bilateral agenda of the OIC and Azerbaijan.

The two parties praised the current momentum in bilateral relations and Azerbaijan's constructive contribution to the realization of OIC goals in different sectors. They agreed to continue the discussions and the exchange of visits to draw an efficient road map liable to concretize their shared objectives in different fields including alleviating the difficult conditions of displaced persons and refugees, building capacities, and upholding the solidarity-based approach among Member States highly cherished by OIC. The OIC Assistant Secretary-General expressed confidence that Azerbaijan, one of the most dynamically developing countries of the Islamic world, would successfully host the UN COP29 climate summit next year.

Tarig Ali Bakheet also met with Deputy Chairperson of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Sadagat Gahramanova, Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev.

