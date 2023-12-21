Flow of tourists from Azerbaijan abroad increased

21 December 2023 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev Read more

The total number of Azerbaijani citizens who left for foreign countries increased by 25.5% in January-November this year compared to the same period last year and amounted to 1,709,400 people, Azernews informs with reference to the State Statistics Committee.

According to the information, 44% of the Azerbaijan's citizens visited Turkiye, 21.3% - Russia, 9% - Georgia, 7.6% - Iran, 18.1% - other countries. 65.1% of those who left were men, 34.9% were women.

Over the past year, the number of Azerbaijani citizens who left for Russia increased 1.5 times, the number of those who left for Georgia increased by 32.8%, the number of those who left for Turkiye increased by 21.9%, and the number of those who left for Iran decreased by 25.8%.

In 11 months, 67.8% of Azerbaijani citizens traveled abroad by air, 29.8% by rail and road, and 2.4% by sea.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz