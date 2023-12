20 December 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Trade Minister Omar Bolat will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on 20 December, Azernews reports.

During the two-day visit, the Turkish minister will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

During the talks, the sides will discuss several important issues, including increasing trade turnover between the two countries.

