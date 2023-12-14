Venues for meetings of Azerbaijan, Armenia Commissions determined

14 December 2023 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decision on approval of "Regulations on organisation and holding of meetings and joint working meetings between the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on "Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security Issues between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan," Azernews reports.

According to the Rules of Procedure, the meetings and joint working meetings between the Commissions are held alternately on the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, on the border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, or in the territory of third countries, or in the format of a videoconference with the consent of the Chairmen of the Commissions.

The agendas of the meetings and joint working meetings, the composition of delegations (except for the members of the commissions), and protocol issues related to the organisation of the meetings and joint working meetings are determined by the agreement of the chairmen of the commissions.

According to the regulations, the procedure for drawing up minutes of meetings and joint working meetings is announced.

The protocols of the meetings and joint working meetings shall be drawn up in writing in two original copies in Russian or, upon agreement, in English.

The minutes shall be signed by both chairpersons of the commissions.

Officials of states represented in the commissions shall refrain from any public official reference to the minutes signed by the chairpersons if the minutes are marked "confidential".

