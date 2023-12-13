Speaker: Azerbaijan and Georgia are united not only by friendship but also by brotherly relations

13 December 2023 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

There is a strong brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Georgia, Azernews reports, citing Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili telling in an interview with Georgian media.

Speaker said he met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, and Prime Minister Ali Asadov during his visit to Baku and added that these meetings were very productive.

"In all these meetings, of course, the spiritual bond in relations between our countries was emphasized. It was noted that it is not only friendship and strategic partnership that unites us. We are united by brotherhood. We are friends who support each other in a difficult moment and share each other's joy," the Speaker of Parliament said.

