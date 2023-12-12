Representation of Azerbaijan to NATO honors memory of National Leader [PHOTOS]

12 December 2023 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

Azerbaijan's representative office in NATO has honored the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijan's representative in the Alliance Jafar Huseynzadeh on his official X account.

Today, the staff of @AzMissionNATO of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO paid tribute to the dearest memory of the National Leader of #Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev who built modern-day statehood and strong armed forces of Azerbaijan.

Dərin hörmət və ehtiramla yad edirik. pic.twitter.com/yioyEacGs6 — Jafar Huseynzada 🇦🇿 (@JafarHuseynzade) December 12, 2023

---

