Azerbaijani FM leaves on working visit to Kingdom of Belgium

11 December 2023 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

On 10 December, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left on a working visit to the Kingdom of Belgium to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries, Azernews reports.

The Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that during the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to deliver a speech at an event in Brussels, as well as hold bilateral meetings.

---

